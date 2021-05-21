Dutch Court Orders Ex-Nissan Boss Ghosn to Repay Salary

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, May 20 (Jiji Press)--A Dutch court on Thursday ordered former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay some 5 million euros in salary to a Dutch joint venture set up by Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211>, while rejecting his claim for damages.

In the lawsuit, Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon in late 2019 while on bail awaiting trial in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct, made a claim for damages, saying that his job contract with the joint venture, Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, was canceled unfairly.

Following Thursday’s ruling, Nissan said in a statement the company is pleased that the court has dismissed Ghosn’s unfounded claim and ordered him to repay the significant amount of money he appropriated unlawfully.

According to a joint investigation by Nissan and Mitsubishi, Ghosn unilaterally decided to conclude a job contract with the joint venture, where he served as a board member. He is believed to have received a total of some 7.82 million euros in compensation in April-November 2018.

The fifty-fifty joint venture dismissed Ghosn in March 2019 following the revelation of his alleged financial misconduct. The company, established in June 2017, is set to close down.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]