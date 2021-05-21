Japan's Juvenile Law Amended for Tougher Penalties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted on Friday juvenile law amendments aimed at toughening penalties against crimes committed by those aged 18 and 19.

The bill passed the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, at a plenary meeting, by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, gave its approval last month.

The revised juvenile law will come into force on April 1, 2022, together with the revised Civil Code, which will lower the age of adulthood in Japan from 20 to 18.

Criminal cases involving people aged 18 and 19 will continue to be covered under the revised juvenile law, under which people aged 18 and 19 will be regarded as specified juveniles.

The current framework of the juvenile law, which calls for sending all juvenile suspects to family courts, will be maintained in order to investigate circumstances behind their offenses, such as troubled family backgrounds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]