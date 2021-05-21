Japan Govt to Put Okinawa under Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to declare a coronavirus state of emergency for the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, which will run from Sunday through June 20, it was learned Friday.

The plan was presented and approved at a meeting of a panel of experts on the government's basic policy on the COVID-19 crisis.

Okinawa will be added to the list of areas under the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency, the third of its kind declared by the Japanese government.

The government also brought forth and received approval for a plan to end the coronavirus pre-emergency stage for the western prefecture of Ehime on Saturday, earlier than the initially planned expiration date of May 31.

Although Okinawa is currently in the pre-emergency stage, Governor Denny Tamaki requested that the central government's coronavirus state of emergency cover his prefecture as well following a spike in the number of new infection cases there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]