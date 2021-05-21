Japan Diet OKs Ending Child Benefits for High-Income Families

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday enacted bills to end "special" child benefit payments to households with an annual income of 12 million yen or more.

The bills to revise the child-rearing support law and the child benefit law were approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the Diet's upper chamber. The bills cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The revised laws will apply from benefit payments in October 2022 and later. The government plans to use the funds to be saved for measures to reduce the number of children on nursery waiting lists.

The country's child benefit program covers junior high school and younger children from households with annual incomes below a certain level, with the monthly amount set at 15,000 yen per child aged up to 2 and 10,000 yen per older child.

High-income households are given 5,000 yen per child per month as special allowances under the program.

