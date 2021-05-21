Organizers Urged to Cancel Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--A written request based on a petition with over 376,000 signatures calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer was submitted to the Japanese government and the Tokyo Games organizing committee on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Kenji Utsunomiya, the former president of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations who submitted the request, highlighted the tough situation facing Japan’s medical system amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I want (the organizers) to value the lives and the livelihood of the people, rather than the Tokyo Games,” Utsunomiya, who initiated the online petition, said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto have repeatedly said that they will hold a safe and secure Tokyo Games.

“How do they plan to secure safety?” Utsunomiya asked.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]