Japan Confirms 5,252 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 5,252 new coronavirus infection cases Friday, exceeding 5,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by six from Thursday to 1,294, a record high.

New fatalities totaled 113, including 22 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 649 new infection cases, down by 205 from a week before. The death toll in the Japanese capital rose by 13 to 2,010.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's standards came to 65. As of Friday, the seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 674.7, down 27.2 pct from a week before.

