Tokyo Reports 649 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 649 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, down by 205 from a week before.

The daily count of new infection cases hit record highs in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, at 727, and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, at 207. Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 415 new cases, down by 161 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan rose by six from Thursday to a record 1,294, the health ministry said.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 674.7 as of Friday, down 27.2 pct from a week before.

In the national capital, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards came to 65.

