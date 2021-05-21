Freed Journalist Urges Japan Action on Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese journalist recently freed from a prison in Myanmar called for the Japanese government Friday to take action over the Southeast Asian country's military coup.

Yuki Kitazumi, 45, told a press conference of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo that it is necessary for the government to "use its diplomatic card with courage at an appropriate time."

Kitazumi attended the press conference online from his home as he is under COVID-19 quarantine after his release from jail and return to Japan on May 14.

Kitazumi said that in Myanmar, he was placed in a brick cell with an area of about 10 square meters, where he suffered from the heat even at night. As he was not allowed to bring a pen into the jail, he used a feather and coffee to write memos.

During the press conference, Kitazumi also called for action by Japanese people, however small. Just listening to Myanmarese protesters on the street and giving them encouragements will help, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]