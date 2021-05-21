Japan Decides to Put Okinawa under Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to put Okinawa Prefecture under a novel coronavirus state of emergency to stem a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the southernmost prefecture.

The designation, made at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response task force, will increase the number of prefectures covered by Japan's ongoing third state of emergency to 10.

In Okinawa, the state of emergency is set to run from Sunday through June 20.

The government will decide next week whether to extend the state of emergency for the other nine prefectures--Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka--currently due to expire May 31.

A view is spreading that the government has little choice but to extend the state of emergency for the nine prefectures, possibly until June 20, informed sources said.

