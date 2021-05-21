Japan Hints at Possible Halt to Aid for Myanmar
Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government may suspend its official development assistance to Myanmar as the military junta there continues its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi suggested Friday.
"If the current situation continues, we have no choice but to review our ODA programs," Motegi told a press conference.
There is a possibility that private companies may become unable to invest in Myanmar, he added.
The Japanese government has urged Myanmar to stop the violence immediately, release detained people and restore a democratic political system soon.
Motegi said Japan will assess Myanmar's responses to these requests when deciding what to do about its ODA programs for the Southeast Asian country.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]