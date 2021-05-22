G-7 Agrees to End Govt Aid for Coal Power Projects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Group of Seven ministers responsible for environmental and climate issues Friday agreed to terminate fresh state aid for coal-fired power plant projects completely.

The G-7 major powers "commit to take concrete steps toward an absolute end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021," according to a joint statement released after a two-day online meeting of the ministers.

Specifically, the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union agreed that their governments will stop extending fresh loans or other assistance to facilitate exports of coal-fired power plants.

But the statement did not include any phrase calling for scrapping all existing domestic coal power plants.

The G-7 ministers confirmed that their governments will promote technology development and take policy measures to realize "overwhelmingly decarbonized power systems" in the 2030s.

