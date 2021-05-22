Machine Gun Design by Sumitomo Heavy Partially Leaked to China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Blueprints for components of a prototype machine gun made by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. <6302> for delivery to the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force were partially leaked to a Chinese company, according to informed sources.

As the leakage constitutes a law violation, the Japanese industry ministry issued warnings on April 28 to Sumitomo Heavy and a subcontracted firm that leaked the blueprints.

Japan's foreign exchange law stipulates that companies must obtain permission in advance from the industry minister for defense equipment transfers.

According to the industry ministry, Sumitomo Heavy had provided the subcontracted firm with the blueprints of some components in preparation for the start of the machine gun's production. Anticipating that the machine gun will be mass-produced in the future, the subcontractor gave the blueprints to the Chinese company.

The components in question were not something that can reveal the functions of the machine gun.

