Macron Seen Attending Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 22 (Jiji Press)--French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has said.

In a radio program on Friday, Maracineanu also suggested her intention to visit Tokyo, saying that the Olympic flame has to be passed on to Paris, which will host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The minister said she believes the Tokyo Games will take place this summer, adding that Japan's prime minister is seeking ways to hold the event while minimizing coronavirus infection risks to people in his country.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]