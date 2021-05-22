80 Pct of Tokyo Games Medical Staff Secured: Hashimoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--About 80 pct of the medical staff considered necessary for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has been effectively secured, organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto said Friday.

The committee estimates that 230 doctors and 310 nurses would be necessary to run the games per day, Hashimoto told a news conference after her organization’s meeting with the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games.

The total number of medical staff members necessary during the Olympics and Paralympics would be about 30 pct less than the initially expected 10,000, Hashimoto also said, adding that the number may change further depending on whether to accept spectators.

The Tokyo Games committee forecasts that up to 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus tests will be conducted on athletes and other people related to the sporting events per day, she said.

All these tests will be commissioned to the private sector, she continued.

