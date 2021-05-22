Museum about History of Japanese in N.Y. Opens Online

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 21 (Jiji Press)--An online museum introducing photographs and documents of Japanese and Japanese Americans in New York was launched to pass down their history to future generations.

The Digital Museum of the History of Japanese in New York opened with its website allowing visitors to view some 100 items that were collected through the cooperation of the U.S. Library of Congress and ordinary citizens.

The materials are sorted out by category, such as politics, diplomacy, business and education, and explanations are available both in English and Japanese.

Among the posted items are a photograph showing the arrival of Japan's first diplomatic mission to the United States in 1860 and a picture of Japanese pupils studying at a public school in New York in 1913.

Videos of Japanese and Japanese Americans active in New York as doctors, businessmen or in other professions talking about their life can also be seen.

