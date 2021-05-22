G-7 Agrees to End Govt Aid for Coal Power Projects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Group of Seven ministers responsible for environmental and climate issues Friday agreed to terminate fresh state aid for coal-fired power plant projects completely.

The G-7 major powers "stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and commit to take concrete steps toward an absolute end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021," according to a joint statement released after a two-day online meeting of the ministers.

Specifically, the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union agreed that their governments will stop extending fresh loans or other assistance to facilitate exports of coal-fired power plants.

From Japan, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attended the meeting, discussing with their G-7 counterparts measures to achieve effectively zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a shared goal for the G-7 countries.

In the meeting, Britain, which holds this year's G-7 presidency, sought an agreement on an end to the use of fossil fuels toward the target of decarbonization.

