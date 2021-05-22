602 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo; 406 in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday came to 602, down by 170 from a week earlier, the Japanese capital's metropolitan government said.

In the western prefecture of Osaka, the daily number of new coronavirus cases dropped by 379 to 406.

The southern prefecture of Okinawa confirmed 231 new cases, rewriting its record high for the second straight day.

The daily count came to 658 in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido and 616 in the central prefecture of Aichi.

Across the country, a total of 5,041 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus. The ongoing number of people severely ill with the coronavirus rose by nine from the previous day to a new record high of 1,303, while 84 new deaths were reported among infected people.

