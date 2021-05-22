602 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday came to 602, down 170 from a week earlier, the Japanese capital's metropolitan government said.

Across the country, meanwhile, the ongoing number of people severely ill with the coronavirus rose nine from the previous day to a new record high of 1,303, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo's daily tally of new coronavirus cases averaged 650.4 for the last week, down 25.8 pct from the preceding week.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients in Tokyo stood at 62.

