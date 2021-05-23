Japan Puts Okinawa Prefecture under Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government placed Okinawa Prefecture under a novel coronavirus state of emergency Sunday to stem a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the southernmost prefecture.

The state of emergency, the third of its kind in Japan, now covers 10 prefectures.

In Okinawa, the state of emergency is set to run through June 20.

Since April 12, Okinawa had been in the pre-emergency stage, which allows local authorities to take priority antivirus steps similar to those under the emergency. Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki requested that the state of emergency cover his prefecture as well following a recent spike in the number of new infection cases there.

The prefectural government will ask eating and other establishments offering alcoholic beverages and karaoke services to suspend operations temporarily, a measure that can be taken under a state of emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]