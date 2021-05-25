INTERVIEW: British Carrier Deployment Chance to Signal "Global Power"

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Britain's deployment of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Indo-Pacific region is an opportunity to signal the country's presence as a "global power," a specialist in East Asian security has said.

"In the post-Brexit context and with the emergence of the global Britain narrative, deployment to the Indo-Pacific...acquired...a very important significance," Alessio Patalano of King's College London said in a recent interview.

The maiden operational deployment of the carrier strike group led by the HMS Queen Elizabeth is "an opportunity to make a statement about how (Britain) sees itself as a global power," Patalano also said.

Noting that heightened tensions between the United States and China have become "the defining structural features" of international relations, he said that "it is important and almost natural" for the carrier to be deployed to the region.

Patalano said that the deployment is not merely symbolic but "operationally significant" because interactions with other countries will be "substantive."

