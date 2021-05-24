LDP Bigwigs Aim to Keep Check on Nikai with New Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Ruling Liberal Democratic Party heavyweights such as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have launched a new parliamentary group, aiming to keep check on the growing presence of the LDP secretary-general ahead of the upcoming party leadership election.

Abe, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso and Akira Amari, chairman of the party's Tax System Research Commission launched the new group at a meeting on Friday.

The move is seen as countering the rise of LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, a strong backer of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The meeting was attended by some 60 members including prominent names such as former LDP Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda, former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga and former party policy chief Fumio Kishida.

Missing from the unprecedented gathering of the heads of numerous party factions were officials from the Nikai faction.

