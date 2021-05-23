Japan Logs Record 1,304 Severe COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan had a record high of 1,304 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms as of Sunday, up by one from the previous day, the health ministry said.

The country reported 3,017 new coronavirus infection cases on Sunday. There were 45 new deaths.

Osaka Prefecture in western Japan confirmed 274 new cases, with the daily count slipping below 300 for the first time since March 29.

Meanwhile, Toyama Prefecture in central Japan reported 64 new cases, a record high.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new coronavirus infection cases stood at 535, falling below 600 for the first time in six days.

