Japan Seeks Understanding of Fukushima Soil Final Disposal

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry has held an online event to seek understanding of the planned final disposal of soil tainted with radioactive substances from the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima Prefecture.

In the forum for dialogue Sunday, the first of its kind, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi answered questions from members of the public on the final disposal of the tainted soil to be conducted outside the northeastern prefecture.

Such soil is generated through decontamination work after the meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant, triggered by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami.

The law stipulates that the soil be disposed of permanently outside the prefecture by 2045 after being kept at an interim storage site straddling the towns of Okuma and Futaba, which host the plant.

In a survey conducted last October, the ministry found that the majority of people were unaware of the final disposal plan.

