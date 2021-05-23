Incumbent Saitama Mayor Shimizu Reelected to 4th Term

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Hayato Shimizu, 59, won his fourth term as mayor of the city of Saitama, the capital of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in an election on Sunday.

Shimizu, an independent supported by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, defeated independent rookie Hideo Maejima, 68, who had the backing of the opposition Japanese Communist Party.

Voter turnout stood at a record-low of 28.70 pct.

During his campaign, Shimizu emphasized achievements he has made as Saitama mayor, such as boosting the proportion of Saitama residents saying that the city is livable to 86 pct in a survey in fiscal 2020, up by more than 10 percentage points from the proportion in fiscal 2008, before he took office.

Meanwhile, Maejima vowed to make school lunches free of charge and lower utility charges.

