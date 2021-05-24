Test Events Held Smoothly under COVID-19 Emergency: Koike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Sunday it is true that test sporting events were held smoothly even when a state of emergency over COVID-19 was being declared by the Japanese government.

The comment, made while speaking to reporters at the Tokyo metropolitan government building, suggests that the governor supports the idea expressed by John Coates, vice president of the International Olympic Committee, that the Tokyo Games can be held this summer safely even under a novel coronavirus state of emergency.

"There has been no change in our goal to hold safe and secure games," Koike said. "We'll work on making improvements."

On whether the state of emergency covering Tokyo should be extended beyond its currently set end date of May 31, Koike said, "We're making various analyses."

"Although the number of new infection cases have been falling compared with a week earlier, we're still unable to bring the situation under control," she added.

