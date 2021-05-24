Mass Vaccinations Begin at SDF-Run Venues in Tokyo, Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces on Monday started to vaccinate people aged 65 or over against the novel coronavirus at large venues in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

The government, which considers vaccines to be a game changer in Japan's fight against the virus, hopes to accelerate inoculations through effective use of the SDF-operated large venues at a time when the nation is lagging behind other countries in the vaccination drive.

The Tokyo venue is located in a central government building in the Otemachi business district in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward, and the Osaka venue in the Osaka International Convention Center in Kita Ward in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western prefecture.

Doctors and nurses from the SDF, and private-sector nurses are in charge of giving vaccines and conducting pre-vaccination interviews. The number of people who will receive vaccinations at the Tokyo and Osaka venues on Monday is slated to total 5,000 and 2,500, respectively.

Up to 10,000 people will become able to get vaccinated a day in Tokyo later, according to Defense Ministry officials. The maximum daily number will rise to 5,000 in Osaka, the officials said. While vaccinations at the two venues are slated to be offered until Aug. 24, the ministry is considering extending the period for the Tokyo site.

