Aichi, Miyagi, Gunma Kick Off Mass Vaccinations

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Mass vaccinations against the new coronavirus started in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi and the eastern prefecture of Gunma on Monday.

The three prefectures' own mass inoculation programs use a vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc., which was approved by the Japanese government on Friday.

The city of Sendai, the capital of Miyagi, and Gunma Prefecture plan to complete the vaccination of elderly residents by the end of July.

Aichi set up two large venues--one at Nagoya Airport terminal building in the town of Toyoyama and the other at Fujita Health University in the city of Toyoake. On Monday, some 1,500 elderly residents of Nagoya, the capital of Aichi, were slated to get jabs. Both Toyoyama and Toyoake are neighbors of Nagoya.

"I've only been commuting between work and home, so I want to go elsewhere (once I am vaccinated)," said Takeo Goto, 80, who visited Fujita Health University for inoculation.

