Aichi, Miyagi Kick Off Mass Vaccinations

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Mass vaccinations against the new coronavirus started in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi on Monday morning.

Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, is set to start inoculations at a large venue on Monday afternoon.

The mass inoculation programs in the three prefectures use a vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc., which was approved by the Japanese government on Friday.

The city of Sendai, the capital of Miyagi, and Gunma Prefecture plan to complete the vaccinations of elderly residents by the end of July.

Aichi set up two large venues--one at the Nagoya Airport terminal building in the town of Toyoyama and the other at Fujita Health University in the city of Toyoake. On Monday, some 1,500 elderly residents of Nagoya, the capital of Aichi, are slated to get jabs. Both Toyoyama and Toyoake neighbor Nagoya.

