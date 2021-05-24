Princess Mako's Boyfriend Graduates from Law School in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Kei Komuro, who is informally engaged to Japanese Princess Mako, has graduated from Fordham University's law school in New York.

The law school held a commencement ceremony online on Sunday.

Komuro, 29, started studying at the school in August 2018 to qualify as a lawyer. He attended a doctoral program for two years after taking a one-year master's course.

He plans to take a bar exam of New York state in July, according to a lawyer for Komuro.

Princess Mako, 29, is the first child of Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and first in line to the throne, and Crown Princess Kiko.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]