Japan Confirms 34,700 Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 720,246 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 34,744 from a week before.

The pace of growth decreased by some 8,000 from the previous week, marking the first decline in 12 weeks.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 798 to 12,335.

New infection cases grew most in Tokyo at 4,546, followed by Hokkaido at 4,179, Aichi Prefecture at 3,806, Osaka Prefecture at 2,963 and Fukuoka Prefecture at 2,482. All five prefectures are under a coronavirus state of emergency.

