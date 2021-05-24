LDP Calls for Conducting Vaccinations Flexibly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday submitted recommendations to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations, calling for flexibility in related operations.

The LDP proposed that vaccinations for people with underlying health issues be started in areas with a certain amount of progress with those for elderly people.

The recommendations were handed by LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura to Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato at the prime minister's office.

"We'll ask for flexible operations by local governments," Kato said.

In the recommendations, the party also called for accepting early vaccinations for local government leaders.

