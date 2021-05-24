"Demon Slayer" Movie Tops 40 B. Yen in Box-Office Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The movie from blockbuster Japanese manga series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" has topped 40 billion yen in cumulative domestic box-office revenue, becoming the first to reach the milestone among all films ever released in Japan.

The movie, "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," racked up 40,016.94 million yen in revenue as of Sunday, its distributors, Toho Co. <9602> and Aniplex Inc., said Monday. The movie exceeded the 40-billion-yen mark about seven months after it was released last October.

Demon Slayer became the top-earning movie in Japan late last December, overtaking "Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi," or Spirited Away, an animation film by renowned Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, which had earned 31.68 billion yen since its release in 2001.

The Demon Slayer movie has also hit the markets around the world. Last month, it set a record opening weekend revenue for a foreign language film in North America.

