54 Dinners Uncovered in Tohokushinsha Scandal

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Officials of Japan's communications ministry were treated to dinners by Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329> on 54 occasions from November 2015, a report by a special investigation committee set up by the broadcasting company showed Monday.

The report compiled by the committee, headed by lawyer Shinichiro Inoue, concluded that the dinner sessions were not intended to ask the ministry for favorable treatment regarding licensing and other matters.

But the report found that Tohokushinsha executives lacked awareness of the importance of legal compliance.

It is possible for the dinner sessions to be regarded as something for the company side to get information difficult to obtain in daytime meetings, the report said.

Tohokushinsha said it will ban executives and employees from having dinners with government officials in principle.

