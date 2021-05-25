Suga Adviser Quits over Controversial Coronavirus Tweets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Yoichi Takahashi, a special adviser to the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, resigned on Monday after drawing a barrage of criticism over his recent controversial Twitter posts regarding the novel coronavirus situation in the country.

His resignation was announced by the government on the day.

Earlier this month, Takahashi said on his Twitter account that the coronavirus infection situation in Japan is a mere "ripple." He tweeted later that the government's state of emergency over the epidemic is "something like a fart."

Takahashi "offered to quit as he does not want to cause any more trouble," Suga told reporters on Monday, adding, "He was regretting (the tweets) very much." The prime minister earlier indicated a stance of defending Takahashi, saying that he had offered an apology.

Takahashi tweeted on Monday that the Twitter posts in questions were "inappropriate" and that "I would like to apologize to parties concerned."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]