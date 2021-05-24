Japan Mulls Giving AstraZeneca Vaccines to Developing Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering providing COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca PLC to developing nations through COVAX, an international vaccine-sharing scheme, government sources said Monday.

Vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. will be enough for COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, a senior government official said.

"Vaccines are limited in terms of quantity as well as expiration date. There are lots of countries around the world in need, so they shouldn't be wasted," the official said.

Japan has signed deals to obtain vaccine supplies for 100 million people from Pfizer and a total of 85 million people from Moderna and AstraZeneca by the end of this year.

By providing leftover doses to developing countries, Japan apparently wants to show its commitment to global health, sources familiar with the matter said.

