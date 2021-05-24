Japan Confirms 2,712 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,712 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first daily figure below 3,000 since April 19.

The number of severely ill patients fell by four from Sunday to 1,300. There were 35 new deaths, including 35 in Osaka Prefecture, 15 in Hokkaido and eight in Hyogo Prefecture.

Tokyo reported 340 new cases, the first daily count below 400 since April 12.

The Japanese capital confirmed its first cluster of infections with the L452R coronavirus variant, which is spreading in India.

The cluster involved five men in their 30s to 40s, none of whom developed severe symptoms. Two are in hospital, while the other three have recovered already. They are seen to have been infected from the same housemate who returned from South Asia in mid-April.

