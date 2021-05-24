Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Tally Hits 6-Week Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of people newly found positive for the coronavirus in Tokyo came to 340 on Monday, the lowest level since 306 on April 12.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of daily new infections fell 18.7 pct from a week earlier to 638.1.

The ongoing number of severe coronavirus cases under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 68.

In the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, 216 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday, the second straight day with fewer than 300 new cases.

