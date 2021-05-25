IOC Exec Comments on Olympics under Emergency Sparks Furor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Comments by International Olympic Committee executives suggesting that the Tokyo Olympics can be held even under a novel coronavirus state of emergency has sparked an uproar in Japan.

The Japanese government agrees with the IOC that the games must go on as planned, but opposition lawmakers are bashing the comments as being insensitive to the Japanese people.

John Coates, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, said Friday that the sporting event will go on with or without a state of emergency.

IOC President Thomas Bach also reportedly said that sacrifices needed to be made for the games, making clear that the IOC plans to hold the Olympics regardless of public concerns over the coronavirus crisis.

While the Japanese government is also aiming to avoid postponement or cancellation of the Tokyo Games, it considers the lifting of the ongoing state of emergency a prerequisite for hosting the event.

