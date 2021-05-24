Japan Govt Plans to Extend Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend the coronavirus state of emergency in nine prefectures including Tokyo, set to run through May 31, informed sources said Monday.

Some prefectures still see new coronavirus cases keep increasing and the health care crisis going on, the sources said.

Most of government officials find it necessary to maintain stringent measures by continuing the state of emergency, a senior official noted.

Many virus experts underscored the strong infectivity of coronavirus variants.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a liaison meeting with the ruling coalition Monday that a decision will be made by Saturday on whether to extend the emergency in the capital and the other eight prefectures of Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]