Questions Hang over Suga's 1-Million Vaccination Target

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--While Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is desperate to speed up Japan's slow COVID-19 vaccination process, a big question mark hangs over his ambitious target of having one million jabs given daily.

On Monday, mass novel coronavirus vaccinations for the elderly began in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, at large venues run by the Self-Defense Forces.

As Suga hopes to raise the daily number of vaccine doses to one million so that vaccinations of aged people will be completed by the end of July as planned, the SDF-run venues are the key to speeding up Japan's vaccination drive, which lags far behind those of other developed countries.

"I feel relieved to see the SDF carrying out the vaccinations in an organized manner, in a true SDF fashion," Suga told reporters Monday after visiting the Tokyo venue.

Suga seemed pleased that inoculations kicked off smoothly at the vaccination centers as it was he who had instructed that the SDF be deployed in the mass vaccinations in the first place.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]