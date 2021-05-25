U.S. Citizens Warned to Avoid Japan Travel over COVID-19 Risk

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The Department of State on Monday warned U.S. citizens to avoid trips to Japan due to the severe novel coronavirus situation in the Asian country.

The department raised its alert on Japan to Level 4, the highest on its four-tier scale, saying, "Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19." The move came two months before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

The department reviewed its country-by-country travel advisories. In line with the department's move, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its analysis on Japan and said, "Because of the current situation in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan."

"If you must travel to Japan, get fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC added.

In April, the department increased the number of countries subject to the Level 4 travel warning to some 150 countries based on the CDC's analysis, with Britain, France, Germany and others newly added to the list. But it kept Japan under Level 3, which asks Americans to "reconsider travel."

