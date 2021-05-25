Japan's External Assets Hit Record at End of 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The outstanding amount of external assets owned by governments, companies and individuals in Japan at the end of 2020 grew 5.1 pct from a year earlier to a record 1,146,126 billion yen, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The amount hit a high for the ninth successive year, the ministry said.

Net external assets, or overseas assets minus external debts, which represent the total of foreign investments in Japan, fell 0.0 pct to 356,970 billion yen, after hitting a record high a year before.

Japan was the world's largest creditor in terms of net external assets for 30 years in a row.

Of external assets, direct investment rose 0.9 pct to 205,971 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]