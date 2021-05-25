Japan Beefs Up Border Control against Indian Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan will further strengthen its border control against a novel coronavirus variant spreading in India, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

Beginning Friday, travelers from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives will be requested to stay at facilities designated by the government for 10 days, longer than six days at present, Kato said at a press conference.

Subject to the new rule are Japanese returnees and foreigners having special circumstances from the six countries. They need to take a coronavirus test on the third, sixth and 10th day during their stays at the designated facilities. They will be allowed to return home if they show negative results.

Meanwhile, nationals from the six countries having residency status in Japan are currently banned from re-entering the nation in principle.

The government additionally designated Britain, Kazakhstan, Tunisia and Denmark as areas where the India variant is spreading, with travelers from the four countries to be requested to stay at designated facilities for three days.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]