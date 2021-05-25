U.S. Travel Alert Unrelated to Tokyo Games: Kato

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government's latest warning against travel to Japan will not affect this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato indicated Tuesday.

Japan has been informed by the United States that the travel alert is not related to the country's plans to send its delegations to the Tokyo Games, the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference.

"There is no change in the U.S. stance of supporting the Japanese government's resolve to hold the Tokyo Games," he added.

The U.S. Department of State on Monday raised its travel alert on Japan to Level 4, or "Do Not Travel," the highest on its four-tier scale, from Level 3, or "Reconsider Travel," due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus in the Asian nation.

The U.S. side told Japan that the increase in the travel alert is for preventing the virus from spreading, Kato said. "The advisory doesn't ban necessary travel to Japan," he added.

