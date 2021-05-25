Osaka to Ask for COVID-19 Emergency Extension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture said Tuesday it will ask the Japanese government to extend its COVID-19 state of emergency for the western prefecture.

The decision comes as Osaka's medical system remains strained though its number of new infection cases is on a declining trend.

The emergency is scheduled to run through Monday for Osaka and neighboring Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures as well as Hokkaido and Tokyo and Aichi, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka prefectures. Okinawa Prefecture is under the emergency through June 20.

"The emergency is showing effects, but it's clear that the situation will become tough if infections increase again" due to the impact of coronavirus variants, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told prefectural officials.

Kyoto and Hyogo are also considering asking for an extension of the emergency, sources familiar with the matter said.

