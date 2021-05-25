Japan Vows to Revamp Economy through Wage Increases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it aims to bolster the country's economy through wage increases to promote regional revitalization.

In a draft outline of its economic and fiscal policy guidelines due out June, the government also said it will pursue a society that makes it easier for people to have children and raise them.

The draft said that regional revitalization, support for child care, the realization of a green society and digital reform are engines of growth for the country.

"We'll tackle the four tasks, promote bold investment and innovation by the private sector and bring about a shift in the social economic structure," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of his Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

For regional revitalization, the government will call for promoting flows of people from urban to regional areas by raising the national average of minimum wages to 1,000 yen per hour at an early date.

