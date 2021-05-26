5 Years On: A-Bomb Survivor Gained Influence after Hug with Obama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Shigeaki Mori, who survived the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, said that a hug from former U.S. President Barack Obama five years ago gave him extra leverage to call for peace and the elimination of nuclear weapons.

Obama traveled to Hiroshima on May 27, 2016, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to visit the atomic-bombed western Japan city. After giving a speech at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Obama gave Mori a hug.

"My life was changed by the atomic bombing and Obama's visit," Mori, 84, said.

While working as a corporate employee, Mori spent some 40 years researching U.S. prisoners of war who died due to the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing.

Obama mentioned Mori's efforts during his speech. The scene of the two hugging spread across the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]