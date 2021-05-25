Japan Arranging Dispatch of SDF Staff to Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry is arranging a dispatch of Self-Defense Forces medical officers and nurses to the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

"It's true that we've received a request" to do so from the Tokyo Games organizing committee, Kishi said at a meeting of the House of Councillors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense.

The SDF has already sent medical officers and nurses to the government-run centers for mass novel coronavirus vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, which are slated to be in operation until late August.

The ministry is considering a dispatch of SDF medical staff to the Tokyo Games without cutting the number of staff at the vaccination centers, Masahiro Kawasaki, director-general of the ministry's Bureau of Personnel and Education, said.

"We want to make arrangements so that we'll be able to support (the games) and operate the vaccination centers at the same time," the defense minister said.

