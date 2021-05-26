5 Years On: Grassroots Efforts Growing in U.S. after Obama's Hiroshima Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Five years after former U.S. President Barack Obama made a historic visit to the atom-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima, his ideal of realizing a world without nuclear weapons remains a distant goal.

With world politics in turmoil, his historic visit is no longer a popular topic of conversation.

Still, grassroots efforts have emerged in the United States to deepen mutual understanding with people in areas hit by the August 1945 U.S. atomic bombings, offering small but unshakable signs of change in the attitudes of Americans.

Obama visited Hiroshima on May 27, 2016, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in either Hiroshima or Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, which were devastated by the U.S. atomic bombings on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively.

