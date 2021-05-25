Japan Confirms 3,900 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 105 new deaths on Tuesday.

The number of severely ill patients fell by six from the previous day to 1,294.

Okinawa and Ishikawa prefectures reported 256 and 101 new cases, respectively, both record highs.

Tokyo's new cases fell to 542, down 190 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 19.3 pct to 611.

In the Japanese capital, the number of patients with severe symptoms increased by three to 71.

